CPI Sees Congress, BJP Bluff on Cauvery, Fishermen Issues

Senior CPI leader and party Central committee member R Nallakannu on Friday said that both BJP and Congress were having an identical stand on the issues related to TN fishermen and Cauvery river.

Addressing reporters after releasing the CPI manifesto for Puducherry here, Nallakannu said Congress did not take any firm step to stop the attack on the TN fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and to ensure political rights of the Tamil people in the island nation.

He said his party had approached the Congress government in Karnataka to release Cauvery water, which it refused and BJP government, led by Yeddiyurappa, did not even give time for party representatives to discuss it. Both the parties were cheating the Tamils on these issues, he added.

Slamming the BJP for projecting Narendra Modi as the party’s Prime Ministerial candidate, he said this was against Parliamentary democracy. He said the democratic practice was that parties convene MPs’ meeting and elect their leader.

Nallakannu said the Left party alliance would be for an alternative government at the Centre, without the Congress and the BJP. He added that Left wanted the Congress not to come back to power and prevent the BJP from coming to power.

Referring to the BJP manifesto which mentions building Ram temple, uniform civil code and monitoring of Madrassas, he said this had exposed the real face of the party, which tries to instigate religious fanaticism.

He said parties like MDMK, DMDK and PMK, which support the BJP, owe an explanation to the people as why to they were extending support to the saffron party. He said people should not fall prey to the ‘magic web’ of the BJP and its Prime Ministerial candidate, who promised to solve all the problems faced by Tamil Nadu in five years.

Nallakannu said 90 per cent of the Dalit settlements in Gujarat were without power and manual scavenging was still on. He said the Muslim minorities, who were displaced during the 2002 riots, were yet to return to their place of living.