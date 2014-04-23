The Election machinery has identified 30 critical polling stations which will be under the surveillance of Internet protocol (IP) cameras, said District Election Officer-cum Returning Officer S B Deepak Kumar.

Briefing newsmen at a press conference on Tuesday, Deepak Kumar said besides the IP cameras installed outside the booth, 45 micro observers have also been deployed in these polling stations.

A total of 88 sensitive polling stations have been identified, which include 77 in Puducherry, Mahe and Yanam and 11 in Karaikal district. All these polling stations will be served by Central Armed Security Forces (CASF). In all seven companies of CASF have been deployed in Puducherry for the polling on April 24. Besides 4,000 local police personnel will be present in the 905 polling stations including the auxiliary polling stations.

Around 2,800 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) comprising 1,900 ballot units and 950 control units and remaining reserve units will be utilised for the polling.

The DEOs have appointed 3,325 polling personnels to perform the election duty in Puducherry district and 886 polling personnel in Karaikal, selected on the basis of computer randomisation. The polling personnel will know to which station they will be deployed only after the third randomisation on 23rd April, said Deepak Kumar.

As of now, 170 cases of Model Code violations have been registered against political parties, he said. This includes 39 cases of defacement, six case for violation of code on use of vehicles and three for using loud speakers. Besides this, 16 cases of violation for holding meetings without prior permissions, 39 cases for attempt to distribute cash and articles and 62 other cases were also filed.

The Elections Department has seized `20 lakh cash, articles including rice, saree, cell phones worth `52 lakh and liquor worth `2 lakh. Besides, three government staff had been suspended for taking part in campaign, he said. Regarding the poll boycott call given in some villages, the DEO said the Sub Deputy Collector had already held talks with them.