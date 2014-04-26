Following enmity in distribution of gifts distributed during election, members of a political party stabbed a youth on Thursday evening.

The condition of the youth is said to be serious and has been referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

During the Lok Sabha elections, some members of a political party were caught red-handed distributing the gifts to lure the voters in Gandhigramam.

The party cadre suspected that some of the youth had reported it to the election officials and police. The incident had created bad blood between the party cadre and the youth living in Anbu Nagar deployed on poll duty.

Late on Thursday night, after the polling the cadre of the political party attacked a youth with lethal weapons and fled the spot leaving him injured. Sources claimed that the victim had sustained three deep injuries on his head and fell unconscious.

Police identified the victim as Siva Kumar (22), a private college student. He was immediately admitted to the private hospital. Since his condition was serious, doctors referred him to a private hospital at Coimbatore.

The victim’s father Ganesh had lodged a complaint with the Pasupathypalayam police station. Police are investigating the case.

Initial investigations revealed that the 19-year-old engineering student was allegedly attacked by a group of party cadre for trying to expose breach of the Election Model Code of Conduct.

Sivakumar, an Electronics and Communications Engineering student, was appointed as a polling booth agent in Karur.

On Thursday, after the election proceedings had winded up, Sivakumar was making his way back home when cadre from the party attacked Sivakumar with a machete and iron rods, inflicting severe injuries.