TIRUCHY: The determination of a nine-year-old Dalit girl to study was the only reason she survived the fire accident, which claimed the lives of her parents and two younger sisters, at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near E-Pudhur here in early hours of Wednesday.

A suspected electrical short-circuit triggered a fire in the thatched hut of one Murugan (35), killing him, his wife Chithra (35) and daughters Kavyapriya (7) and Devipriya (5). Two cows tied in a makeshift shed were also charred to death in the accident.

Had it not been for Janapriya’s (9) insistence to shift to her grandmother’s place for easy access to school, she too would have been a victim. Her grandmother Kalaiselvi told

Express that Murugan had insisted that Janapriya stay back till Wednesday. However, he had to relent after seeing her determination not to skip any class.

Sources said that a fire broke out in Murugan’s hut around 3.30 am. By the time the family got a whiff of the incident, the hut was completely engulfed in flames. Thick plumes and raging blaze put paid to the efforts of the neighbours to douse it. Moreover, as the house was located in a narrow stretch, the arrival of fire tenders too was delayed.

Though Murugan tried to break open a window using an axe, he was unsuccessful. Within minutes all members of the family were dead, neighbours said. Fire department officials retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, a visibly-shocked Janapriya said, “I used to visit my home on weekends and return on Sunday evening.”

“My father wanted me to stay with him, but when I told him about the difficulties, he understood and supported me,” the class IV student said.

Her grandmother Kalaiselvi, who does odd jobs to make ends meet, said, “I have been helping Janapriya continue her studies in every manner. I don’t know how I would be able to help her now. I urge the State government to help her study.