CHENNAI: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday announced a number of projects aimed at creating office space and improving the operations of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments.

Jayalalithaa noted that the Commercial Taxes Department and Registration Department played a key role in creating the financial wherewithal for a large portion of the government’s spending on developmental and welfare projects. She said her government was in the process of upgrading facilities and infrastructure of the two departments.

The Chief Minister announced that two integrated office buildings would be constructed in Chennai at a cost of `60 crore to house 70 Commercial Taxes offices, as a continuation of the project under which the government has constructed 33 complexes to house 66 offices at a cost of `45.04 crore in the last three years.

She also announced that the government would set up an integrated check post at a cost of `120 crore at Hosur and renovate, upgrade and computerise the office of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes at a cost of `1.38 crore.

The Registration Department also received significant attention from the Chief Minister, who said integrated Registration Department office complexes would be built at five places at a cost of `25 crore and standalone sub-registrar offices at 25 other places.

She added that her administration had spent `104.9 crore over the last three years to construct 156 complexes to house 216 offices of the department.