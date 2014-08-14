VELLORE: To escape from mounting debts and money lenders, a 54-year-old realtor of Vaniyambadi town staged a drama that he had been waylaid and robbed of `7.35 crore by a four-member gang on Tuesday.

However, the police investigation revealed the realtor’s ulterior motive behind the drama.

Y Mohammed Ameen of Hospital Road in Kottai in Vaniyambadi town got himself admitted to the Government Hospital on Wednesday morning. He filed a complaint with the Vaniyambadi town police stating that four highway robbers had waylaid him when he was on his way to the town on Tuesday night.

Ameen, in his complaint said, he was returning with his commission of `7.50 crore cash after successfully finishing a plot deal for a businessman in Bangalore. After the business, he booked a minivan to return home.

When the the van was nearing Bargur in Krishnagiri district along the National Highway-46, a speeding car intercepted the van. Within a flash, the quartet entered the van and pulled him out of the vehicle. They assaulted him and sprayed a chemical on his face. He lost consciousness within a few minutes, he told the Investigation Officer and Inspector of Vaniyambadi R Palani. Sub-Inspector of Police of Special Branch-CID T S Ramamurthy and Head constable of the wing Prakasam aided the police in the investigation.

Ameen said, he found himself along the road near Pudur Railway crossing when he regained consciousness. “He initially told us that he was carrying `50 lakh. Later, changed his statement and said that he was carrying `7.35 crore after spending `15,000 in Bangalore for his accommodation and transport. He also said that he got the money as commission for finishing a deal for his former employer,” said the police official.

Growing suspicious over Ameen, the police conducted an inquiry and found that he has given a false statement. The inquiry revealed that no such incident occurred. Ameen was in Vaniyambadi and had not gone to Bangalore.

On interrogation, Ameen admitted that his claim was false and had fabricated a story to escape from mounting debts. “He borrowed nearly `60 to `70 lakh from around 10 money lenders for interest, for his daughter’s marriage two years ago. He was unable to repay the amount”, police said.