PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government will approach the Government of India to accord statehood to the Union Territory, said Chief Minister N Rangasamy and stressed that his government would vigorously strive to make Puducherry the number one State in India.

Delivering his address after unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of 68th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam on Friday, Rangasamy said a comprehensive infrastructure development project by availing assistance of Rs 1,510 crore from Japan would be implemented shortly in Puducherry. The assistance would be utilised for creation of underground sewage system, roads and bridges, irrigation facilities and drinking water distribution system. This includes construction of a Rs 43.15 crore flyover facility linking Kamaraj Salai and Maraimalai Adigal Salai to tackle traffic congestion. Also an approach road at Arumpartharapuram railway crossing at Rs 24.45 crore and West bypass road at a cost of Rs 21.20 crore would be built. The government has decided to revive the construction of Kamaraj Manimandapam at Karuvadikuppam at Rs 23.60 crore. Work was in progress for establishing drinking water supply system for Karaikal at an estimated cost of Rs 61.43 cr.

Under JNNURM, another integrated drinking water supply scheme for Puducherry and Karaikal for Rs 469 crore has been approved by the Centre. The work will commence once the funds are released. The Puducherry- Cuddalore rail link project work would be speeded up, said CM.

Further the Chief Minister said the administration was taking steps to link all PDS shops with GPRS and to install POS machines to ensure that commodities reached the targeted beneficiaries. The availability of commodities with the fair price shops would be informed through SMS to the beneficiaries. Efforts were also on to provide enhanced housing subsidy of Rs 4 lakhs to Adi Dravida families. He assured that the budget to be presented this year had been drafted in the state plan board meeting in such a way that it would fulfill the needs of the people here.

The CM earlier inspected the guard of honour presented by Puducherry Police and took the salute at the march past presented by various contingents. He later distributed medals and awards.

Various troupes presented cultural items, while cultural programmes were presented by several schools and Jawahar Bal Bhavan.

Medals Given Away

Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced special grades for police personnel in three separate categories based on the number of years of service, during the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. The constables who have put in 15 years of service will be given Special Grade Head Constable. Similarly, constables with 25 years of service would be designated Special Grade Assistant Sub Inspector of Police and the constables, head constables and assistant Sub-Inspectors, with in 35 years of service. will be designated Special Grade Sub-Inspector.

V Shanmugham, SP, Vigilance and Anti-corruption Police (VAC) unit has been awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services, while T Kalaiarasu, IP, has been awarded President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services. They will be presented the medal during Republic Day celebrations next year.

The President’s Police Medal (PPM) for meritorious service was awarded to V J Chandran, Senior SP, while the CM’s Police Medal (CMPM) for best service was presented to P Parasuraman, Head Constable, Grand Bazaar police station, N Vetrivel, SI, traffic police station (North) and to A Raguman Settu, Special Grade Police Constable. CM also presented the Rajiv Gandhi Police Medal for meritorious service to 20 police personnel.The Chief Secretary’s Trophy for Best Police Station in the UT was given to Grand Bazaar Police Station.

Three Coast Guard personnel P R D Dalan, Uttam Adikiri Captain, A K Singh, Pradhan Navik, Engineer and S K Prajapathi, Navik were awarded CM’s commendation certificate and Director General of Indian Coast Guard Medal for their bravery displayed in saving the lives of four fishermen on July 28, 2014.

Rangasamy also presented the CM’s Gold Medal to Senior Cadet Captain D Poovendan, Education Minister’s Silver Medal to Cadet Captain K Thiruvengadam, Education Secretary’s Bronze Medal to petty officer Cadet P Roobavathi for excellent performance. In the junior category, the CM’s Gold Medal was presented to Sergeant V Janani, Education Minister’s Silver Medal to Sergeant S Srinivasa Perumal and Education Secretary’s Bronze Medal to K Keerthana.