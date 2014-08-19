CHENNAI: MDMK chief M Vaiko, an ally of NDA in Tamil Nadu, today thanked BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay for urging President Pranab Mukherjee to request the Centre to take immediate steps for declaring Tamil for use as a language of the Madras High Court for passing orders and judgments.

Vijay had called on Mukherjee and handed over a representation to this effect recently. "I would extend my hearty thanks for your representation to the President to expedite steps to declare Tamil as language of the Madras High Court", Vaiko said in a letter sent to Vijay.

"Your speech in the Upper House on July 31, 2014 making a demand to observe Thiruvalluvar's Birthday as glorious Indian languages day in all parts of the country has won the hearts and minds of Tamils", Vaiko said.

Your declaration that you would be organising celebration of Poet Thiruvalluvar's birthday in 2015 in more than 500 schools and colleges in North India is "applaudable" and "commendable". "I extend my sincere thanks on behalf of Tamils and also on behalf of MDMK party", he said.