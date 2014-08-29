CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has identified seven more roads to be widened under the CMDA’s second master plan. This was adopted at the Corporation Council in a special resolution passed on Thursday. Roads including Choolaimedu High Road, Royapettah High Road, Dr Natesan Salai, RK Mutt Road, Velachery Main Road, Purasaiwalkam High Road and Alli Kulam Link Road behind the Ripon building complex were identified for widening by the corporation. The council was also informed that preparation of Land Plan Schedule (LPS) was underway for the widening Paper Mills Road and Sembium-Red Hills Road after a private consultancy firm had been appointed to carry out the process.