Government asked to Reconsider Plea of Sri Lankan Tamil on Hubby’s Return

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State government to reconsider the plea of a Sri Lankan Tamil woman to permit her husband, alleged to be an LTTE cadre, to return and get settled in the island nation, within two weeks.

Justice V Ramasubramanian gave the direction, while disposing of a writ petition from Prasanthi, on December 15 last.

Petitioner and her husband had come to India and settled in Chennai during the civil war in the island. The husband was detained on December 17, 2012 within two months after their marriage and sent to a special camp in Tiruchy. Now, the petitioner wants to go back to Lanka with her husband in view of a call from the Lankan government.

In its counter, the Public Secretary while admitting several other similarly placed persons having been released, submitted that petitioner’s husband could not be granted permission, as he was a member of the LTTE.

The Judge said there cannot be discrimination between similarly placed persons.