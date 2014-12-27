Life Convict’s Freedom Hopes Fade, Thanks to Nalini’s Petition

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI: An interim order of the Supreme Court on July 9, restraining all State Governments in the country from exercising the power of remission to life convicts, remains an impediment for many serving life terms from availing the benefit of premature release.

The order was passed on a petition from Nalini, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, challenging Sec. 435 of CrPC, which says State Governments shall consult the Union Government before granting remission to a person in a case investigated by the CBI. The apex court has restrained all State governments, including TN, from exercising the power of remission and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

Mohan alias Kalki Mohan is among the unfortunate ones whose release has been withheld due to this order — a classic case of ‘a slip between the cup and the lip’. While passing final orders on a writ petition from V Gowri, seeking premature release of her son Mohan, a life convict lodged in the Palayamkottai Central prison, as per a GO dated August 11, 2008 of the State Government, the High Court on August 7 this year ordered his release within two weeks. The petitioner was to avail the benefit under the 2008 GO, the Court had ruled.

As her son was not released despite this order, the mother preferred a contempt petition seeking to punish Home Secretary Apurva Varma, ADGP (Prison) JK Tripathi and the Palayamkottai SP R Kanagaraj for their willful violation of the August 7 order. When the matter came up before Justice M Venugopal at the Madurai Bench, Additional Advocate General Chellapandian submitted that since the SC’s interim order was in currency, the State Government could not execute any order relating to premature release.

Petitioner’s counsel D Shanmugaraja Sethupathi pointed out the stark differences in the case with the Rajiv assassination case. In this case, the remission was ordered by the HC and not by the State. It was the State police which investigated the case and not the CBI. The August 2008 GO was not challenged till date and many convicts were granted the GO benefit and released prematurely, he said. But the Judge held that in so far as the interim order passed by the SC is in force and the petition is pending before the SC, this Court could not accede to the plea of the petitioner. He dismissed the petition on December 19.

A day after the SC commuted the death sentences of Murugan, Santhan and Perarivalan to life, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had proposed to remit the sentences of all the seven life convicts, including that of Nalini, Robert Payas and two others and release them from prison on February 19.

The Centre lost no time in challenging the State’s decision and the SC on February 20 stayed their release. So Nalini preferred the writ petition challenging Sec. 435 CrPC and the Supreme Court passed the interim order on July 9.