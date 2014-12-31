COIMBATORE: A newly-married man killed his teenaged wife inside his office on Variety Hall Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, M Nyima Lhamu Bhutia, 19, who hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal, had married Mehboob Ali, 22, around three months ago. The two had fallen in love and moved to Coimbatore, where Nimala was working at a clothing store on DB Road. Ali was working as an accountant at a sports store near Variety Hall Road.

The couple had been living with relatives in the city, police said.

On Monday, an argument is believed to have erupted between the two, which had led Nyima to threaten to leave her husband and go back to Darjeeling.

After Mehboob went to work on Tuesday, Nyima had gone to his office located on the third floor of the building and again insisted that she would go back to her parental home.

Police said that in a fit of rage, Mehboob strangled Nimala with a telephone cord, before stabbing her with a knife multiple times.

He then surrendered at the Variety Hall Road police station, which is located around 100 meters away from where the incident took place.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the crime, and found that Nimala had already succumbed to her injuries. An inquest was conducted by the Variety Hall Road police registered a case.