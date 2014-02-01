Leather Industries Target $6 Billion Export

Express News Service By

“Through this year’s expo, we are trying to reach an export target of six billion US dollars,” said Malay Shrivastava, Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, at the inaugural ceremony of Indian International leather fair (IILF) 2014 on Friday.

IILF, which is considered to be one of the biggest annual leather expo has always been an arena for foreign players. This year nearly 92 companies from 18 countries are participating. All major markets for Indian leather and leather products like Germany, UK, USA, Italy and France have participated and this accounts for 73.53 per cent of India’s total leather and leather products exports, amounting to 4,996 million US dollars.