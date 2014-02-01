Pvt Sector's Role Limited, Says TVS CMD

Express News Service By

Despite the massive role that the private sector has played in India’s rise to a position of global strength, their role in sectors like health and education was limited, said TVS CMD Venu Srinivasan.

“The primary goal of government is to provide health and education. There can’t be any doubt about it, that is how it is all over the world. The private sector can at best only supplement the government’s efforts.”

Speaking at a session on ‘India INC Not Doing Enough for Indian Education’, Venu Srinivasan went on to say, “Despite the fact that we were far more developed than China decades ago, they have far surpassed us in just 40 years. China now has three times the number of teachers that India has per pupil and they spend three times more on education.”

The reason Srinivasan attributed this drastic difference to was that “our country is over-regulated and under-governed,” while adding that this was also the fundamental reason why India would not progress.