Taped conversations purportedly held between DMK chief Karunanidhi’s secretary and man Friday Shanmuganathan and former Tamil Nadu intelligence chief Jaffer Sait, released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suggest that local business houses were persuaded by Sait to extend liberal credit to Kalaignar TV — as advertisements — to help it repay `200 crore plus interest to DB Realty’s Shahid Balwa.

According to the audio recordings, Sait appears to have acted as a lynchpin to the whole drama after the 2G spectrum allocation scam broke.

On December 12, 2010, Sait allegedly informed Shanmughanathan that he had arranged for `60 crore from a person as advance for advertisement to Kalaignar TV for five years and wants the modalities to be worked out.

He also says that the ‘advertiser’ promised to pool in `20 crore more at a later date and introduce him to someone else who could give `40 crore, if permission is granted.

Sait tells Shanmuganathan that he can reveal the identity of the ‘advertiser’ not over phone but only in person. The conversation ends with Sait informing the DMK chief’s secretary that he would meet the conduit before getting back to the latter.