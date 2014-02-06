The first bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a single judge holding that a dual programme in a particular subject undergone by a candidate for one year duration cannot be equated to the regular three-year degree course and hence not eligible for promotion and also to participate in the TN TET conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

The bench of Chief Justice R K Agrawal and Justice M Sathyanarayanan upheld the common order dated August 14, 2012 of the single judge, while dismissing a batch of writ appeals and writ petitions from the aggrieved candidates. The bench observed that the single judge, on a threadbare analysis of the factual aspects and legal position, had come to the conclusion that the writ petitioners sought to agitate on a wrong footing. Therefore, he had directed the official respondents not to recognise the candidature of such persons both for appointment as well as for promotion.

In turn, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had taken into consideration the said aspect and rightly rejected the claim of the writ petitioners that they are ineligible for TET on the ground that the claim made by them on the basis of the degree of one-year duration is invalid.