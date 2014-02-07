‘Bring glory to the country through sports and games,’ was message from Padma Shri Shiny Wilson, formerly an athlete, to a large gathering of students, who had assembled to take part in the four-day Riviera 2014 cultural and sports festival at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Thursday.

Inaugurating the festival, Shiny Wilson said, “Today young sports persons can avail themselves of lots of facilities and privileges.” She also narrated her struggle as to how she had evolved into a national athlete since her school days.

“I started my life in sports as a student of third standard and took part in the district-level athletics competitions with no training or exposure,” she said adding she was the first schoolgirl to participate in the national and international arena. “After I got married and became a mother, people started discouraging me in sports, but I went ahead to bring more medals,” she said. “With determination and sustained efforts, anything is possible,” she added. Dronacharya Awardee and national squash coach Cyrus Poncha while describing sports as a ‘way of life’ noted that sports events brought people from various sections together by cutting across the barriers of race and religion. He urged the student- community to take up sports seriously and work towards their goals.

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan said the talent and aspirations of the youngsters should be harnessed to harvest medals in international sports arena. “There is a lot of potential among our youngsters and they should be properly channelised,” he added. He said instead of dreaming of medals in the Olympics, the country should gear up to motivate and train youngsters to embrace sports career. “We require a healthy nation and healthy citizens and this is possible only through sports and games,” he added.

Over 4,000 students from across the country and eight from overseas, in addition to the 20,000 of students from within the country, are participating in the four-day event.