Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Red Sander Trees Axed at Forest Research Institute

Even after the kingpin in an international red sander smuggling racket was arrested on Wednesday, felling of the trees continues unabated in the Edaikkal forest.

Published: 08th February 2014 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2014 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Edaikkal-forest

Even after the kingpin in an international red sander smuggling racket was arrested on Wednesday, felling of the trees continues unabated in the Edaikkal forest. In a fresh incident, two trees were found felled in the wee hours of Friday. The forest guard and officials who attempted to nab the gang involved in felling of the trees were stoned.

Based on information passed on by the Edaikkal Forest Ranger, Ulundurpet Forest Department officials  filed a case and initiated investigation to nab the smugglers. Around 2.30 am on Friday, a 25-member gang felled two tree from the research institute campus. On hearing the noise, the Forest Guard who was patrolling the area alerted the Edaikkal Forest Official Murugesan.

Forest officials and guards who attempted to surround the gang where stoned and the gang escaped.

Speaking to Express, Murugesan said, “The gang split up into two group to confuse us. One group ran into the forest and the other group started stoning us. They then jumped into a moving lorry and escaped. We were unable to nab them as we are not equipped with weapons. We suspect that the lorry that the miscreants boarded might have been hired to transport the wood.”

Fortunately no one was injured in the stoning.  However, we prevented the two trees from being removed from the forest. On inspecting the spot, we found a 4-foot hand saw, he added.

Sources said, so far 41 trees had been felled in the 85-hectare Forest Research Institute.   Fifteen trees were felled from the spot on September 2 and 22 trees on September 15 last year. The trees were about 15 years old. The total value of the wood was estimated to be over `2 crore and could fetch over `6 crore in the open market.

The wood that was felled in September was not found yet and only 11 suspects were arrested. Officials are still clueless and unable to crack the case. In October last year, two more trees from the research centre were felled, but officials stopped smugglers from removing the trees. However, they were unable to nab the culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp