Home States Tamil Nadu

Women at the Heart of Ramadoss' Poll Outreach

Alcohol, inter-caste romance, law to prevent atrocities against Dalits and vote-for-cash have always been the four pet peeves of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss.

Published: 13th February 2014 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2014 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Women-Vanniyar-members

Alcohol, inter-caste romance, law to prevent atrocities against Dalits and vote-for-cash have always been the four pet peeves of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss. Now, sounding the bugle for the Parliamentary poll battle, he is seeking to turn the same ‘four foul things’ into the Vanniyar women’s collective peeve by serenading them with a different political music.

Seeking votes for his ‘mango’ symbol in the exclusive women’s conferences that his party organises in various places in the Vanniyar belt, Ramadoss does not indulge in the usual political harangue. Instead he interacts with them, even allowing some women to come on stage and share their plight.

At Jayamkondan, an elderly woman broke down narrating how she lost her husband to alcohol and how her son too had fallen prey to the spirit, adding that her family was now in shambles, drawing tears from the eyes of the women participants. Much like a teacher, Ramadoss explains how their aspiration to see their children as IAS, IPS officers, doctors and engineers are spoiled by boys who lure their daughters in the name of love. He asks them if he is right or wrong in speaking out against love marriages.

Taking the overwhelming ‘right’ cries from the all-woman crowd of a few thousands as cue, he goes on and on to drive home the point that they would get succor from social evils like alcohol only if they vote for him. He also tells them selling votes for money is like selling children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp