Four persons, including two women, were killed and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Ramanatham in Cuddalore district in the early hours of Friday.

Sivasankar (36), a resident of Paravapadi near Nanguneri in Kanyakumari district, and his father-in-law Duraipandi (55) were doing vegetable business at the Koyambedu market, Chennai. The two, along with their family members, had gone to Nanguneri to attend a marriage and were returning to Chennai by car when the mishap took place.

Apart from the two, the others who were in the car were Sivasankar’s mother-in-law Janakithai, wife Indhirani(28), son Naveen(6) and relative Rajasekara Pandiyan and his mother Komatharasi (65). Ranjith(28) of Thisaiyinvilai near Nanguneri was behind the wheels.

When the car was nearing Ramanatham, it went out of control and collided with a lorry. Under the impact, the car was completely damaged. While Sivasankaran, Duraipandi and Janakithai died on the spot, Komatharasi died at the hospital.

A severely injured driver Ranjith was admitted to the GH, Thittagudi. Sivasankar’s wife Indhirani, son Naveen and relative Rajasekarapandiyan sustained minor injuries. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thittagudi rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work. Ramanatham police have registered a case.