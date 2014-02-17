Day After Hosur, Kovai loses Man to Jumbo

Express News Service By

Day after a man was trampled to death by a tusker near Hosur, a 55 year old man, who was deaf and mute, was killed by a wild elephant in Mathuvarayapuram near Bolvampatti forest range on Sunday evening.

Sources said that the victim Manickam, who owned about 50 acres of land adjoining the reserve forest boundary, used to grow vegetables and take his cattle for grazing to his land.

Though the attack happened when forest officials were present close to the spot, they claimed the elephants might have been hiding behind the trees and bushes and could have escaped their eyes.

While the forest officials were standing near the farm, some cattle strayed into the forest and people also followed them.

Though the foresters tried to prevent them from entering the forest, Manickam somehow managed to sneak into the bushes.

Suddenly, every one present in that place heard trumpeting of elephants from behind the bushes. As panic griped the people, all started running for their life. But, Manickam alone was missing from the fleeing group, said Kunjan, who was working at the farm. Later his body was found in a stream nearby.

“Despite our warning not to venture into the forest, Manickam went into the forests. Moments later, when we searched for him, his body was found on the forest boundary. Blood was oozing out of his nose and his bones were crushed, he said.

With the Sunday incident, the number of persons killed by wild jumbos has increased to three, including two in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range and one in Bolvampatti forest range, this year.

Last year, 19 persons were killed in elephant attacks in the district.

Meanwhile, after yesterday’s incident in Hosur, the forest department officials chased away all three elephants including the one that killed Venkatesh. However, two of them returned to Pannapalli village in wee hours of Sunday, causing panic in the area.

Forest department officials chased away the two elephants again. More than 40 forest department officials are camping in the area to prevent elephants from attacking the public.