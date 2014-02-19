Home States Tamil Nadu

Court Relief for MK in Asset Info Case

Madras High Court Justice CT Selvam admitted the Criminal Original Petition of former Chief Minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi seeking exemption from appearing before Tiruvarur Judicial Magistrate Court.

Published: 19th February 2014 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2014 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court Justice CT Selvam admitted the Criminal Original Petition of former Chief Minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi seeking exemption from appearing before Tiruvarur Judicial Magistrate Court. The court had summoned him with a complaint relating to ‘false information’ declared on the value of some of his properties in the nomination papers filed during the State Assembly elections in 2011.

Admitting the petition  here on Tuesday, Justice Selvam  ordered an interim stay and posted the matter for further hearing on Feb 25.

Karunanidhi, in his petition, stated that he was being accused of failure to furnish particulars of certain properties when he filed his nomination and the affidavit as per  Form 26 to Tiruvarur Assembly constituency on March 24, 2011. He was also alleged to have committed an offence under section 125A of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 read with section of 177 of IPC.

Karunanidhi alleged the case itself to be of a vindictive action by the government to harass him. Citing that the failure or suppression on disclosure of assets did not lead to rejection of nomination, the petition also noted the procedure was adopted only to apprise the voter of the information about the candidate.

The petition also said the RDO who was designated as the Returning Officer, has no locus standi to file the complaint since Karunanidhi was declared elected on May 13 and the RDO is no longer the Returning Officer. Karunanidhi submitted the complaint is contrary to the directions by the EC vide its circular dated March 27, 2003 and against a judgement by the SC. Further, the petition pointed out the summons did not have the copy of the complaint. When contacted, the Court officials said the copy will be made available to the petitioner while appearing before the Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp