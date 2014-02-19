The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between the members of the DMDK and the Treasury Benches over how they fared during the 2011 Assembly elections.

DMDK Whip V C Chandirakumar, speaking on the discussion on the budget for 2014-15, made a remark that drew a sharp reaction from the Municipal Administration Minister K P Munusamy. He said,” Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa treats all constituencies equally….Had she neglected you during the 2011 Assembly elections, you (the DMDK members) would not be present here.”

On the contention that DMDK was responsible for the victory of AIADMK in the polls, Munusamy said the AIADMK had bagged 95 per cent of the posts in the local body polls which took place within six months of the Assembly polls. This clearly shows who was instrumental in whose victory, he added.

To this, Chandirakumar said the AIADMK leader did not campaign in the constituencies contested by the DMDK candidates. At this juncture, Leader of the House O Panneerselvam said the candidates in every district assembled at the place where the AIADMK chief was campaigning; and she canvassed votes for all candidates including DMDK.