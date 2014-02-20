Home States Tamil Nadu

Amma Bubble-top Cans to Hit City Soon

No tax revision in Corpn budget; more funds for storm water drains, 17 new flyovers, women’s hostels, shelter for homeless planned

Published: 20th February 2014

The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday refrained from making tax revisions but announced several new measures across various departments in this year’s budget.

The budget totalling Rs.4,200 crore, which was released during the Council meeting, had a few new schemes such as the Amma Water Bubble-top cans for low cost and Amma cinema theatres in unused corporation spaces which caught much attention.

However, with previously announced schemes still lagging and grants from various central and state bodies down by Rs.100 crore compared to last year, the Civic body has also allocated increased funds to departments with ongoing projects. Of these the Storm Water Drains (SWD) Department has been the highest gainer with Rs.450 crore allocated, compared to last year’s revised estimate of Rs.215 crore. The Electrical Department and Bridges Department too have been given an increase of Rs.5 crore with the LED streetlight scheme and over 17 new flyover construction plans still underway.

This year, instead of allocating funds for infrastructure, the corporation focussed on utilisation of existing infrastructure with plans for several shopping complexes, commercial complexes, and sports infrastructure having been announced.

New schemes which caught the attention include the Amma weekly market scheme and a slew of accommodation schemes such as Amma hostels, guest houses and homeless shelters. A scheme to construct residential schools for underprivileged children was also announced.

