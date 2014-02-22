Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa inaugurated the state-of-the-art Government Super Multi Speciality Hospital through video-conferencing on Friday.

Built on Omandurar Estate complex, the hospital is fully functional and is expected to accept referral cases from Saturday. The hospital was inaugurated at the Secretariat in the presence of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, among others.

Converted at a cost of `144 crore, the hospital has an MRI scanner, advanced CT scanners, cath labs and operating theatres that are attuned to individual specialities. While the hospital has an official capacity of 400 beds, provisions have been made for extra beds and clothing in the eventuality of additional cases coming up.

The staff are among the most experienced and best in the State and have been hand-picked by the Health Department and Directorate of Medical Education to run the mammoth hospital.

A reason to cheer for the staff is that doctors, surgeons, nurses and service staff would have colour coded scrubs in blue, green, maroon and so on, much like an international corporate hospital. The order for the clothing will be issued shortly after the tender process is contended with.

Officials in the health department said work had been concluded on schedule and that this would be a landmark achievement by the Chief Minister for the well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu.

They also added that the next step would be to begin planning and expedite construction of the medical college that is to come up in the B block of the complex. “That is the next step and we will work towards making it a reality soon,” said an official.