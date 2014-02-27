The Madurai railway division has decided to suspend services at nine stations between Madurai and Virudhunagar as no trains ply on this section during the night.

Ajai Kant Rastogi, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai said that as no trains run after 9 pm between these nine stations, including Tirutangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pambusanthai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi, would remain closed during the night.

“The arrangement, which is a temporary measure, would be in place till the new trains announced in the budget for this route are introduced,” he added. “As of now, the last service in this section is the Pothigai Express.

At present, 8 trains run during the day via Tirutangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pambusanthai, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi between Virudhunagar to Sengottai,” said a senior railway official.