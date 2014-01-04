JIPMER Hospital Workers’ Union has raised objection to recruitment of personnel directly to 270 posts of multi tasking staff created by the JIPMER administration. They are planning to organise a ‘mourning’ demonstration on January 6 in front of the institute.

T Murugan, advisor to the union, said the posts should be filled up by regularising the daily rated employees (DRE) working in the institution. There are around 800 DREs working in the JIPMER as Group D employees and the nature of their job is also similar to that of the multi tasking staff (MTS) notified by the institute.

The institute should fill up the posts by recruiting from among them on seniority basis. The qualification and age should not matter as they have successfully worked for more than 13 years, said C H Balamohanan of Confederation of Government Employees Association.