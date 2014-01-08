A group of Aam Aadmi functionaries have staked their claim to decision-making powers in the party’s Tamil Nadu unit, alleging that they are being maliciously sidelined by their own party.

The group, led by K Balakrishnan, who claims to be the state secretary of the party, has levelled allegations of mischief against AAP national executive member and state convenor Christina Samyand co-convenor M Lenin. “The mistake we made is that we sat back as she (Samy) appeared active and cultivated a relationship with the press. We have raised this matter with the party high command and are waiting for a response. We didn’t open our mouths because we did not want the party’s state unit to appear divided,” Balakrishnan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

M Krishnamurthi, a member who claimed to have received an e-mail stating that he had been expelled from the party, accused Samy of ulterior motives in promoting her NGO, adding, that she had involved members of the church in the Dindigul party unit .

The dissenting group defended the party high command’s seeming inaction on the matter, saying it had been busy with government formation in Delhi. For the moment, however, the group seems to be at odds with the party’s leadership. “Samy is our top person in Tamil Nadu.

“We have been co-ordinating with her and her team on all matters. Even when (senior AAP leader) Yogendra Yadav visited Chennai recently, it was through her team that we organised a press conference,” an AAP functionary in Delhi said. “She is on the national executive of the party. So the question of her not being authorised just does not arise,” he added.