Residents of the surrounding villages of Sadhupperi held a protest at the Corporation’s dump yard here on Wednesday, demanding that the facility be cleared and shifted from the current location.

The local body had been dumping garbage at the Sadhupperi dump yard even before Vellore was upgraded from the municipality to Corporation status. With the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Scheme, the garbage inside the city was being cleared regularly and transported to the dumpyard.

The residents also noted that stray pigs and dogs had considerably increased in the locality and they fed on the garbage dumped here. The residents added that wastes from hospital and meat shops inside the city were dumped in Sadhupperi and this had triggered the threat of health hazards for the public.

On Tuesday, the pile of garbage suddenly caught fire and immediately spread to the whole site. Following this, officials of the corporation rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, the residents blocked more than five lorries carrying garbage to the yard and protested in the evening.

Again, on Wednesday morning, the residents gathered at the Sadhupperi dump yard and protested. Corporation Commissioner P Janaki Raveendran arrived at the spot and said the officials were taking steps to find out an alternative site. Once, the site was identified, the garbage would be transported there, she added. Following this, the residents withdrew their protest.