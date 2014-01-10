India is blessed with a large population of educated youth and is growing unlike other countries. This talent pool must be fully utilised to address the issue of electricity power crisis in the country, noted Dr Giandomenico Testi, chief technology officer, ABB Group India.

Inaugurating a three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Electrical Engineering,’ hosted by the VIT university on Thursday, he said: “The world’s power consumption is expected to double in the next 25 years and the focus should be to improve power production and distribution with low carbon emission.” Underlining the need for better management of the energy sector in India, he said youngsters should involve themselves in finding solutions to manage power crisis.

Giving details about ABB India, he said the company had delivered a network management solution to over 1,000 substations in Karnataka, and integrated the power transmission and distribution systems, energy audit and customer billing systems into a single state-of-the-art platform.

The solution monitors the power network of the entire State, provides accurate and real-time information on power supply and revenues, and enables operators to identify and correct faults quickly. The company had also installed the first 1200 KV transformer and circuit breaker at the Power Grid Corporation of India and built 12 high voltage direct current power systems in the country so far, he added.

VIT chancellor G Viswanathan said, “We plan and fix targets to produce more power but are unable to achieve the targets,” he said. Quoting a FICCI report, he said India was losing a revenue of around `4 lakh crore due to shortage of electricity. The transmission and distribution loss was around 24 per cent in India while the world average was 9 per cent, he said.

Dean of the School of Electrical Engineering Dr Parthasarathy Mallick welcomed the gathering. Experts from 10 countries are participating in the meet.