The Puducherry government has yet again decided to borrow a `100 crore from the open market to support the budgetary expenditure in the fiscal 2013-2014. The loan will be raised by auctioning off the stock on January 15 by the Reserve Bank of India, according to a press communique from Chandraker Bharti, the finance secretary to the government. While presenting the budget for the current year, CM N Rangasamy planned to raise `535 Cr in the current year through market borrowings. Already, the government raised `270 crore through market borrowings in the current fiscal on December 3. With the borrowing of `100 crore, the total loan availed of in the current year will go up to `370 crore.

The financial condition of Puducherry is poor, with the debt burden reaching more than `4,500 Cr. Moreover, market borrowings involve higher interest as compared to negotiated loans.