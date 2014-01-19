5 Part-time Libraries Inaugurated
School Education Minister K C Veeramani inaugurated five part-time rural libraries in his constituency of Jolarpet, at Idyampatti, Solaiyur, Kodiyur, Chinnakammiyampattu and Paveerapalli on Saturday. This would help especially the school students, gain knowledge on science and technology. The libraries are expected to function full-time soon and a psychological counselling centre would also be established to help slow learners perform well.