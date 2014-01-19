5 Part-time Libraries Inaugurated

School Education Minister K C Veeramani inaugurated five part-time rural libraries in his constituency of Jolarpet, at Idyampatti, Solaiyur, Kodiyur, Chinnakammiyampattu and Paveerapalli on Saturday.

