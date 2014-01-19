The factional feud within the State unit of the Aam Admi Party worsened on Saturday with a rival group filing a counter complaint against the party’s Tamil Nadu chapter convener, Christina Samy.

A few days ago, Samy had lodged a police complaint against a handful of her colleagues for misusing the party banner. In the counter complaint, the rival faction sought action against Samy.

K P Narayanan, who claimed to be the Chennai district convener of the party, along with a few other party members, urged the police to act against Samy for making false allegations against them. In a written complaint, the group stated that the party had been functioning from a rented premises at Aminjikarai for the last 18 months, but Samy shifted it to Kilpauk suddenly.

“The office at Aminjikarai was under contract for two years, with a rental amount of `18,000,” the complaint stated. However, without paying rent for six months and also without any prior notice, the office was shifted and the keys and original contract were not returned, Narayanan said.

He alleged that his position as Chennai district convener and that of his associates were dissolved after they raised questions about a trust run by Samy, which Narayanan claimed has assets worth over `200 crore. “We also called for transparency in the donations received by the party and the same be furnished online,” he said.

“We demand action against Christina Samy for furnishing wrong details and levelling false allegations against us,” he said.