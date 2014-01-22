CPM Seeks AIADMK Support in RS Polls

Express News Service By

CPM leaders on Tuesday met Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Kodanadu and sought the support of the AIADMK for its candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

The CPM delegation, led by State general secretary G Ramakrishnan, included Legislative Party leader A Soundararajan and Whip K Balakrishnan.

“We met the Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa at Kodanadu and sought her party’s support for the CPM nominee in the ensuing Rajya Sabha election. She assured to consider our request. We have also sought the support of CPI and Forward Bloc,” Ramakrishnan told here on Tuesday. The party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat will be decided by the State executive committee, he added.

The CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP TK Rangarajan’s tenure comes to an end on April 2 and the party has been seeking the support of AIADMK for its lone candidate from the State.

Ramakrishnan made it clear that his party had not approached the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) led by actor-turned politician Vijayakanth for support. On Lok Sabha election he said, “the CPM wants to build a secular third front consisting of AIADMK, CPI, CPM and Forward Bloc. We want to form an alternative front against both the national parties the Congress and the BJP.”

Ramakrishnan also ruled out any electoral alliance with the DMK in the near future. “From 2004 to till a few months ago, DMK was with the UPA, which has been promoting anti-public liberalisation policies. Our key focus during the LS poll campaign will be on UPA’s liberalisation policies and also against the BJP. We will promote alternative economic policy in our campaign,” he informed.

The CPM has ten members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, while its Left ally the CPI has eight members. Another ally the All India Forward Bloc has a lone MLA.