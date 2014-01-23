Villagers in Nilgiris district were overwhelmed with joy as the man-eater tigress was finally killed on Wednesday by personnel of the Forest Department and Special Task Force, who have been searching for it for days.

The team brought the body of the tigress to the office of the Nilgiris North Forest Division. There were crowds of people on roads along which the vehicle passed. The officials reassured them of the man-eater’s death. They had gone into the forest after the tigress killed a second cow in Kappachi village on Wednesday.