Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin Seeks Parole to Care for Ailing Father

S Nalini, an accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and presently lodged in the Special Prison

Published: 23rd January 2014 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2014 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

S-Nalini

S Nalini, an accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and presently lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore as a life convict, has moved the Madras High Court with a plea for a direction to the jail authorities to grant parole for a month to be on the bed-side of her 90 year-old ailing father in Ambalavanapuram in Tirunelveli district.

The habeas corpus writ petition came up before a bench of Justices S Rajeswaran and PN Prakash, which on Wednesday ordered notice to the Inspector General of Prisons and Vellore Prison Superintendent, returnable by February 11.

In her petition, Nalini, wife of Sriharan alias Murugan, a death convict in the same case and lodged in the prison for men in Vellore, submitted that it was eight years since she met her father P Sankara Narayanan last. Now he is bed-ridden.

She said that during her imprisonment for the past 22 years, she had availed of only an ‘ordinary leave’ to attend her brother’s marriage, nearly nine years ago. Even though she was granted leave for three days, she availed of only one day and returned to the prison the same day.

She had applied for one month leave now, on January 12 last. She was told that the Prison SP had forwarded the same to the IG of Prisons. Hence, the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp