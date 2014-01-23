Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin Seeks Parole to Care for Ailing Father

Express News Service By

S Nalini, an accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and presently lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore as a life convict, has moved the Madras High Court with a plea for a direction to the jail authorities to grant parole for a month to be on the bed-side of her 90 year-old ailing father in Ambalavanapuram in Tirunelveli district.

The habeas corpus writ petition came up before a bench of Justices S Rajeswaran and PN Prakash, which on Wednesday ordered notice to the Inspector General of Prisons and Vellore Prison Superintendent, returnable by February 11.

In her petition, Nalini, wife of Sriharan alias Murugan, a death convict in the same case and lodged in the prison for men in Vellore, submitted that it was eight years since she met her father P Sankara Narayanan last. Now he is bed-ridden.

She said that during her imprisonment for the past 22 years, she had availed of only an ‘ordinary leave’ to attend her brother’s marriage, nearly nine years ago. Even though she was granted leave for three days, she availed of only one day and returned to the prison the same day.

She had applied for one month leave now, on January 12 last. She was told that the Prison SP had forwarded the same to the IG of Prisons. Hence, the present petition.