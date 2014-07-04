VELLORE: The list of woes faced by Indian workers stranded in Sudan is long, let alone the problems their families here go through.

Officials of a nationalised bank are knocking at the door of D Raja (51), a father of four children and a resident of Gurubhavanikunda village in Mallakunda panchayat, for failing to pay the dues for the educational loan he took for his elder daughter’s studies.

While his second daughter and son have stopped going to college and school respectively, for not paying term fees, his third daughter has been denied transport facility in the school bus for not paying the transport fee.

Raja’s wife Lakshmi has been sending around `3,000 per month from her frugal savings for her husband since January this year for his daily expenditure.

“We are worried about our father, who is the sole breadwinner of the family,” said Muthamilselvi (24), the elder daughter of Raja, who completed B Sc Nursing course. His younger daughters Senthamilselvi (22) and Priya (15) and son Gokul (13) also echoed the same.

Lakshmi and her mother are rolling beedis and earning around `200 per day to feed her children. “I did not inform my husband about our second daughter and son discontinuing studies. It will disturb him badly,” said Lakshmi. She, however, manages to send Priya, who is now studying in Class X, to school. The construction of their house is incomplete.

This is the state of many families who are dependent on their breadwinners, who are toiling in Sudan for 12 to 16 hours a day without pay for the last six months. But, their family members were sending money to them.

“I send around `4,000 per month to my son Michael from January. He has to have money to recharge his mobile phone and for his food. My son told me that the company hired my son and many others from the villages has not been providing food properly in the last six months. They are fighting for their salary,” said Panneerselvam. He said he wanted him to return home safely.

“There is no basic facility provided to the Indian workers at the worksite. BHEL has deputed a doctor in a makeshift medical centre in the worksite, but it lacks facility even to treat a cut injury,” said a 26 year-old youth, who returned from Sudan. He said his father was still in Sudan with around 300 other Indian workers from AP, TN , Bihar and Orissa.