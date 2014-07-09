TIRUVANNAMALAI: Nearly 370 sovereigns of gold jewels, worth around `70 lakh, were stolen from the house of a Congress functionary in Big Street in Cheyyar town.

The burglary came to light when V G Babu, a resident of Big Street in the town, returned home after his daughter’s marriage in Chennai on Monday forenoon.

Babu, who was also the president of the Pawnbrokers’s Association in Cheyyar and his family members were shocked to see that the jewels kept in the bureau in the house were missing.

“The burglars gained entry into the house after cutting two of the iron rods on the ventilator. They broke open the bureau and decamped,” said a police official.