Resort to Pay Rs 3.5L for Roof Collapse

CHENNAI: A decade after the collapse of a thatched roof in a resort at Muttukadu, the TN State Consumer Redressal Commission has ordered the resort to pay Rs 3.5 lakh compensation to a guest, who was injured and had to undergo hip replacement surgery.

R Sumanth, a resident of Bengaluru, was staying at the Quality Inn MGM Beach Resort as a guest in October, 2004 when a thatched roof in the connecting area between the restaurant and the resort collapsed. Sumanth was walking on the corridor when he was trapped under the collapsed roof. He was admitted in the MIOT Hospital in Chennai and later underwent a hip replacement surgery in a hospital in Bengaluru at cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

In 2005, he filed a petition seeking Rs 20 lakh as compensation from the resort as negligence in constructing the thatched roof had resulted in the accident. But, the  resort, putting the blame on fate, had argued that it was not liable to compensate Sumanth as the roof collapse was an “act of the God” caused by heavy rains and gusty winds on the ill-fated day. The resort, in its submission before the commission, had also cited the FIR by the police which mentioned about the rains on that fateful day.

However, in its order, the commission comprising Justice R Regupathi and judicial member A K Annamalai observed that the thatched roof collapsed and fell on the complainant only because of negligence and deficiency of service. It also drew attention to the final report submitted by the Neelankarai police charging the resort with negligence.

“From these details it is clear that even though on the date of occurrence it is said to have been raining… it is clear that only because of negligence and deficiency of service the occurrence had taken place,” the commission noted in its order directing the resort to pay the compensation to Sumanth.

