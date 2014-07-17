PUDUCHERRY: Ousted Lt Governor of Puducherry Virendra Kataria today left here for Chennai en route to Delhi.

81-year-old Kataria, who was the 21st Lt Governor of the Union Territory, was sacked by the Central Government on July 11.

Lt Gen (retired) Ajay Kumar Singh, Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who has been assigned the additional charge of Puducherry, will be sworn at Rajnivas in the evening today.

Kataria had yesterday said that he planned to file a petition under the Right to Information Act with the Central authorities to get reasons for his removal.

"My honesty and intention for a fair and good governance were mistaken and I was dubbed as being keen to run a parallel government", he had stated.

He had alleged that his unceremonious ouster was plotted by the government here because of his opposition to "wrongdoings" going on in the Union Territory.

It was because of the Chief Minister and its Chief Secretary that he was removed as they were "very upset" withhim because he was a big hindrance in their way to "plunder" the Union Territory, he had stated.

He said he had no regrets to leave Puducherry and thanked the people for their love and cooperation shown to him in his attempt to establish a just and fair government.

Meanwhile, Federation of Puducherry Government Employees held a black flag demonstration some metres away from Rajnivas to mark their protest against Kataria's "insulting comments" against the Chief Minister and his government.