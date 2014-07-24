Israel to Help Lay Security System in UT

Express News Service By

PUDUCHERRY: Israel is ready to help Puducherry in maintainign a foolproof security system for the region, Ziv Shalvi, Deputy Chief of Mission and Head of administration of Consulate General of Israel, said on Wednesday.

After meeting chief secretary Chetan B Sanghi at the secretariat, Shalvi said the entire security set up could be monitored by setting up a single control room. For this purpose, a survey had to be conducted before finalizing security the system, he added.

The Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission said the Jewish state would welcome Indian investment in his country. According to him Israelis were ready to share its high tech agriculture processes and expertise with India. He hoped that the war in Gaza strip would get over soon.

Shalvi is scheduled to visit Auroville on Thursday.

Earlier, his meeting with Chief Minister N Rangasamy did not materialize in the afternoon.