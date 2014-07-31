MADURAI: The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) quashed the proceedings of the Kanyakumari Collector and reinstated the panchayat president of Pallamthurai village observing that a person democratically elected to an office could be removed only after following the mandatory procedures laid down by law.

Petitioner, Maria Rose, who was terminated from the post of Pallamthurai village panchayat president post, stated that during May 2013, a special audit was conducted by the Assistant Director of Rural Development (audit) and certain irregularities were reportedly detected and a report was submitted to the Collector.

He held a special meeting and removed the petitioner from the post of panchayat president. Aggrieved by this, the petitioner approached the court. She contended that despite her explanation, she was removed from the post and no notice was issued to her. Hence she sought to quash the order of removal.

Justice T S Sivagnanam, who heard the plea, said, the petitioner having been elected to an office, when sought to be removed, the proceedings are required to be carried out strictly in accordance with mandatory law rules.

He held that the proceedings removing the petitioner from the elected post of the president is illegal, arbitrary in violation of mandatory procedures prescribed under the Act and quashed the proceedings of the Collector.