CUMBUM: After noticing a mega car parking construction by the Kerala government in the catchment area of Mullaiperiyar dam, the Public Welfare Department (PWD) Officials have issued an urgent note to the State regarding the development.

According to PWD officials, right from the year 1979, only 136 feet water was stored in the reservoir which has a storage capacity of 152 feet. Subsequently the catchment area was reduced to 4,000 acre. On May 7, the Supreme Court allowed TN to increase the storage capacity to 142 feet. With an intention of blocking the move to raise the storage level beyond 136 feet, the Kerala government is constructing a mega car parking.

The PWD officials also stated that if the storage level was raised, then the diameter of the catchments would be increased and the Kerala Forest Department, in order to stop it, was constructing the parking arena.

On a tip off, Madavan, the executive engineer of PWD, Mullaiperiyar reservoir and the PWD officials saw the construction and also took photographs of the construction works. They have sent an emergency communication to the Chief Minister and to the PWD Ministry.