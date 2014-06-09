VELLORE: The bodies of two persons, belonging to Tiruvannamalai, were donated by their kin to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, through the Lions Club of Vellore and the Lions Club of Tiruvannamalai.

M Ravikumar, president, Lions Club of Vellore, said that following information by one Chinnaraj about the death of his sister Jayalakshmi (85) of Nallavanpalayam in Tiruvannamalai district due to a heart attack on Friday, the club arranged for the donation of the eyes (to the CMC Eye Hospital) and the body to the CMC on Saturday.

He said the Lions Club of Vellore had so far arranged for the donation of 21 pairs of eyes and eight bodies to the CMC.

According to P Indirarajan, district chairman of Lions district and former president of the Lions Club of Tiruvannamalai, the body of his 91-year-old father R Parthasarathi Pillai was also donated. Parthasarathi died on June 1.