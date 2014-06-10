TIRUNELVELI: D Venkatesan, director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on Monday directed the district administration to remove the encroachment on government land made by an intermediate caste family and provide all the necessary basic amenities to the Dalit community at Udappankulam village near Sankarankoil.

The SC Commission’s team visited the Udappankulam village to take stock of the situation following the murders of three Dalits over past enmity.

“An intermediate caste family had constructed a house on government land, which triggered a dispute among the communities. We directed the revenue officials to remove the encroachment,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also visited the spot where three Dalits — K Kaliraj, K Murugan and R Venugopalan — were allegedly murdered by a gang of intermediate caste persons on June 1.

Venkatesan said, “We have directed the district administration to increase water supply by constructing an additional tank in the Dalit settlement as there is a shortage. We have also instructed the officials at ration procurement shop to distribute the products that has been denied to them for the past 10 days. We have also ordered for immediate disbursal of salary under the MGNREGS.”