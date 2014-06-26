PUDUCHERRY: An Army recruitment rally will be conducted by the Recruiting Office, Chennai, under the aegis of HQ Recruiting Zone, Chennai, from July 4 to July 12 at Uppalam Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

District Collector Dr S B Deepak Kumar said male candidates of 17 years and six months to 23 years of age, as on July 4, 2014, can apply for the eligible categories. The eligible persons, with a pass in class X and Plus Two, from the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and the Union Territory of Puducherry can take part in the rally to enroll into the Indian Army as Soldier Technical, General Duty, Tradesmen, Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Defence Security Corps (DSC).

Col C I Raghu, Director, Recruiting (headquarters), Chennai, held discussions with officials of the administration for the smooth conduct of the rally. Over 20,000 are expected to take part in the rally.

Raghu cautioned candidates not to fall prey to touts as the selection is made with the use of sophisticated technical gadgets and in a transparent manner. “No one can help, except for your hardwork, commitment and merit,” he said.

He said the rally is being held in Puducherry to achieve the target of recruiting more persons belonging to the Union Territory and added that Vellore contributed to the maximum number of recruits at the All India level, followed by Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram. Raghu said the Army now offers an attractive package, including insurance, medical facilities for dependents and lifelong pensionary benefits.