MADURAI: A special police team from Chennai on Saturday evening detained a person in Palani in connection with recent murder of Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar.

According to police, they secured Palani Babu alias Mohammed Ansari, who was involved in Coimbatore bomb blast case.

“We are conducting inquiry with him,” said a senior police officer.

Ansari, a resident of Palani, had spent nearly 11 years in jail in Coimbatore Bomb blast case. Hindu Munnani Tiruvallur district secretary Suresh Kumar was hacked to death at Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai on June 18. ENS