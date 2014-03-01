Rejecting charges of flawed housing plot allotment in 1974, the Syndicate Bank Employees Co-Operative House Building Society Ltd has claimed that a controversy is being stoked to acquire prime plots under the shelter of reservation for the SCs and STs.

Responding to a news report in Express dated February 12, 2014, the society maintained that the three plots in question in Anna Nagar West Extension were directly allotted to the allottees by the TN Housing Board in early 1975. It also said TNHB’s RTI reply - which claimed the plots were allotted to Cooperative Housing Society - was erroneous. According to the society, it was allotted 89 plots by the TNHB but for want of demand 46 were surrendered to the agency in 1974.

It argued that it was obliged to earmark 10 per cent plots for SCs and STs only in case of lay-outs promoted by the society. But, in this case, it was promoted by the TNHB, it noted, expressing surprise over the issue being raked up after all these years.