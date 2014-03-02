Home States Tamil Nadu

40-yr-old Man Marries Minor in Puducherry

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the police to take action against a 40-year-old man, who married a minor girl, and the parents of both the minor girl and the man.

Published: 02nd March 2014 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2014 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the police to take action against a 40-year-old man, who married a minor girl, and the parents of both the minor girl and the man. The police have also been directed to rescue the girl and produce her before the CWC.

Speaking to Express, CWC chairperson Vidyaa Ramkumar said the girl, a class X drop out, hailing from Oulgaret was married to Muthukumar, a resident of Periyar Nagar, on February 12. After two days of the marriage, childline received a call on the minor marriage and an enquiry by the CWC found it to be true. The girl is from a very poor family and the mother is running the house by selling fish. The man who married her is physically challenged and an activist.

“An act of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of eighteen is an offence, as per POSCO Act, and hence the CWC directed the police to take action against the man, said Vidyaa. Sexual interactions or intimacies with children is punishable and if proved the culprit will get a 10 years imprisonment, she added. 

Though IPC provides exception for marital rape  which states that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, if the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape. But no such exception has been grafted to the POCSO Act, said Vidyaa.  “In case of conflict between the provisions of the POCSO Act and any other law, the former will override. Owing to Section 42A of the POCSO Act, the exception under the IPC will not apply,” she said.  Thus, in all cases of child marriage where the bride or groom is below 18 years, a charge of aggravated penetrative sexual assault can lie against them under the POCSO Act, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp