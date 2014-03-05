‘Law Beyond Gender’, a book written by lawyer and researcher Yeshwant Naik, was released here on Tuesday.

Edited by transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam, the book has been published by the Sahodari Foundation, an organisation working for the cause of gender rights. Kalki Subramaniam said the book gives first hand information on global laws and rights pertaining to transgenders, covering their legal status in America, South Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia.

The book is a compilation of researched information from various sources solely for the purpose of creating awareness. Kalki Subramaniam said that the transgenders were still being harassed and abused both verbally and physically and some even commit suicide unable to withstand the humiliation, at times even at the hands of law enforcement authorities. Subramaniam said the book aspires for a new humanistic approach with emancipation, justice and integral consciousness towards the rights of transgenders.

Through the book, the writer appeals to the masses to have a broader vision on the far side of sex and gender, in order to help evolve a law beyond gender. Prof Dr P Lazarus Samraj of Pondicherry University released the book. The first copy was received by Prof Margaret of Rolins College, USA.